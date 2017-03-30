Homemade Jams 2017-03-30

Track Listing:
1.) The Evaporators – I Can’t Be Shaved!
2.) The Evaporators – Ogopogo Punk
3.) Jon McKiel – Impossible GIF
4.) Some Dads – For The Record
5.) Våras – Hoppar på Moln
6.) Dennis Goodwin – The End Isn’t Near
7.) Free To Grow – End Of The World
8.) Panda Bee Catastrophe – Workday Jane
9.) Colin Fowlie – Words and Chords
10.) Dammien Alexander – Elevate (Underground Sol Remix)
11.) Dammien Alexander – Tidal Wave
12.) Stewart Legere – Carry The River
13.) Carleton Stone – Climbing Up The Walls