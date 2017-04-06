Homemade Jams 2017-04-06 w/ The Hypochondriacs

Today on Homemade Jams, The Hypochondriacs join Bondo for the hour to talk about their upcoming album, some tour dates, and the transparency of their music. Along with a great hour of laughs the subjects of the lack of an all-ages scene and music in schools is brought up. Listen in to the conversation!

Track Listing:

1.) The Hypochondriacs – Just Like Before

2.) The Hypochondriacs – Last Night (LIVE in Studio A)

Please note: due to the immense about of fun being had in Studio A, some audio got blown out.