Homemade Jams 2017-04-06 w/ The Hypochondriacs

Photo Credit: Kyle Albright

Today on Homemade Jams, The Hypochondriacs join Bondo for the hour to talk about their upcoming album, some tour dates, and the transparency of their music. Along with a great hour of laughs the subjects of the lack of an all-ages scene and music in schools is brought up. Listen in to the conversation!

 

Track Listing: 

1.) The Hypochondriacs – Just Like Before

2.) The Hypochondriacs – Last Night (LIVE in Studio A)

Please note: due to the immense about of fun being had in Studio A, some audio got blown out. 

