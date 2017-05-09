Homemade Jams 2017-05-09

Track Listing:
1.) John Jerome and the Congregation – Great Claims of Grandeur
2.) John Jerome and the Congregation – Unconditional Aid
3.) Pretty Normal – Shot Down
4.) Pretty Normal – Spoon
5.) Not You – PT
6.) Not You – haha
7.) Dog Day – Daydream
8.) The Waking Night – Beverly Heights
9.) Billie Dre & the Poor Boys – Hattie Watson
10.) The Damn Truth – Get With You (Montreal, QC)
11.) nuages – KD
12.) RT Music Production – Honor and Humility
13.) DenMother – Glue
14.) Elephant Skeletons – Boomerang
15.) Glory Glory – Indigo Sun