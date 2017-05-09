Home » Current Shows » Music Shows » Homemade Jams » Homemade Jams 2017-05-09

Homemade Jams 2017-05-09

Track Listing: 

1.) John Jerome and the Congregation – Great Claims of Grandeur

2.) John Jerome and the Congregation – Unconditional Aid

3.) Pretty Normal – Shot Down

4.) Pretty Normal – Spoon

5.) Not You – PT

6.) Not You – haha

7.) Dog Day – Daydream

8.) The Waking Night – Beverly Heights

9.) Billie Dre & the Poor Boys – Hattie Watson

10.) The Damn Truth – Get With You (Montreal, QC)

11.) nuages – KD

12.) RT Music Production – Honor and Humility

13.) DenMother – Glue

14.) Elephant Skeletons – Boomerang

15.) Glory Glory – Indigo Sun

 

