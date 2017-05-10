Home » Current Shows » Music Shows » Homemade Jams » Homemade Jams 2017-05-10

Homemade Jams 2017-05-10

Homemade Jams

Track Listing:

1.) The Hypochondriacs – Just Like Before

2.) Kenny James – Pictures of Rose

3.) Keith Mullins – Alive

4.) Pretty Archie – Tell Me You’re Leaving

5.) Ben Caplan – I’ve Got Me A Woman

6.) Adyn Townes – Tin Man

7.) The Dead South – Miss Mary (Regina, SK)

8.) Ross Neilsen – Ballad in Low E

9.) Jaclyn Reinhart – Lust of Love

10.) Brittany McQuinn – Bad Beast

11.) The Trick – Fearsome Places

12.) Kill Chicago – Work to Live

13.) The Belle Comedians – Worth

14.) The Belle Comedians – The Weight You Hold

