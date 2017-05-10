Homemade Jams 2017-05-10

Track Listing:
1.) The Hypochondriacs – Just Like Before
2.) Kenny James – Pictures of Rose
3.) Keith Mullins – Alive
4.) Pretty Archie – Tell Me You’re Leaving
5.) Ben Caplan – I’ve Got Me A Woman
6.) Adyn Townes – Tin Man
7.) The Dead South – Miss Mary (Regina, SK)
8.) Ross Neilsen – Ballad in Low E
9.) Jaclyn Reinhart – Lust of Love
10.) Brittany McQuinn – Bad Beast
11.) The Trick – Fearsome Places
12.) Kill Chicago – Work to Live
13.) The Belle Comedians – Worth
14.) The Belle Comedians – The Weight You Hold