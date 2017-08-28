Homemade Jams 2017-08-28

Track Listing:

1.) Ian Sherwood – Dig That Hole

2.) David Myles – Night & Day

3.) David Myles – Real Love

4.) The Hypochondriacs – Just Like Before

5.) Dennis Ellsworth & Kinley Dowling – I’m Obscured

6.) Oh No, Theodore – You Can Do Better Than Me

7.) Bad Hoo – Purple Blankets and Trains

8.) Kill Chicago – Sharing Space

9.) Ross Neilsen – Devil Made You

10.) The Tortoise The Hare & The Millionaire – She’s Alright

11.) Black Tooth Grinn – Black and Purple Gown

12.) Sleepy Driver – I Know You Know I Know

13.) Jessica Rhaye – It Is Alright

14.) Sherman Downey and the Ambiguous Case – The Right Idea