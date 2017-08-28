Homemade Jams 2017-08-28

Track Listing:
1.) Ian Sherwood – Dig That Hole
2.) David Myles – Night & Day
3.) David Myles – Real Love
4.) The Hypochondriacs – Just Like Before
5.) Dennis Ellsworth & Kinley Dowling – I’m Obscured
6.) Oh No, Theodore – You Can Do Better Than Me
7.) Bad Hoo – Purple Blankets and Trains
8.) Kill Chicago – Sharing Space
9.) Ross Neilsen – Devil Made You
10.) The Tortoise The Hare & The Millionaire – She’s Alright
11.) Black Tooth Grinn – Black and Purple Gown
12.) Sleepy Driver – I Know You Know I Know
13.) Jessica Rhaye – It Is Alright
14.) Sherman Downey and the Ambiguous Case – The Right Idea