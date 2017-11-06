Home » Current Shows » Music Shows » Homemade Jams » Homemade Jams 2017-11-06

Homemade Jams 2017-11-06

Track Listing:

1.) Port Cities – Half the Way

2.) Gabrielle Papillon – Overture for the Fire Keeper//Three Years

3.) Stewart Legere – Sabotage

4.) Jessica Rhaye – Sun Will Shine For You

5.) The Barrowdowns – House of Bones

6.) Ross Neilsen – Devil Made You

7.) Ross Neilsen – Ash Fault

8.) Pony Rouge – YQM (Tribute to Rush)

9.) Phono Pony – Vacant (Vancouver, BC)

10.) Mo Kenney – On The Roof

11.) Kendra Gale Band – All You Do

12.) Jessie Brown – Debt (We Ain’t Got No Money)

13.) Jessie Brown – Ghost

