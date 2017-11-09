Home » Current Shows » Music Shows » Homemade Jams » Homemade Jams 2017-11-09

Homemade Jams 2017-11-09

Please consider supporting CHSR’s annual Fundrive campaign! Homemade Jams CHSR

Track Listing:

1.) Jerry-Faye – Summers End

2.) Laurenn Marchand – Nighttime Mistakes

3.) Rose Cousins – White Flag

4.) Brittany McQuinn – Fact Without Feeling

5.) Clare Follett – Amy

6.) Hello Delaware – One Horse Town

7.) CAMERON – It’s Not Me

8.) Casper Skulls – Colour of the Outside (Toronto, ON)

9.) Not You – LL

10.) Wicked Vices – Avalanche

11.) Jessie Brown – Debt (We Ain’t Got No Money)

12.) Like A Motorcycle – Punk One

13.) DenMother – Chapter 1: Bottomless

14.) Bloody Diamonds – Bright Lights Darling

