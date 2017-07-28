RFYL Episode: ANewThingEP30

Return to the RFYL Dome (it’s a dome now?) and enjoy a ton of music thrown out your way! Revisiting some solid tunes, sharing some new stuff with you, and sharing how much a shill I am for Bandcamp. So enjoy, go buy some music or catch some bands playing this weekend, and throw some requests out to RunForYourLifeCHSR [at] gmail [dot] com !

I didn’t talk much this episode – we’ll make up for that by continuing to not talk that much because it’s a music show. Should I start a talk show? Maybe.

Playlist:

Everything You Break – Crystal Ignite

Who Knows – A REBEL FEW

Toxic – Bloody Diamonds

Space Rocket – Electric Mountain

Destroyer – Sasquatch

Zeroth Law / Neon – Puta Volcano

High Pony – Public Animal

Unfair – Forget And Forgive

Fear The Fire – Orbital Express (Official)

Won’t Put Me Out – Sumo Cyco

Earth And Ashes – Unleash The Archers

Blue Screen – Psychostick