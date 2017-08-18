RFYL Episode: FullArrayEP33

The full bevy of rock, metal and punk is here, and we just simply didn’t have enough time to experience it all. But we tried, and this is the result! It’s a pretty solid episode if I do say so myself. Sometimes I have to wonder if I should take Super Fan Shane’s advice and expand the show.

Anyway, enjoy this week’s episode, and if you haven’t had enough of me yet, I’m live Monday, Wednesday and Friday between 9 PM and 12 AM Atlantic Time (GMT-4) playing music and games. Join me on my new Twitch channel here!