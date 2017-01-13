RFYL Episode: MattFestEP02



Hey folks! Welcome to MATT FEST, w here I stand in the crowd and am actually not the real source of entertainment. This episode of RFYL features the Airport Sessions with Dead Sara. Also, we have tracks from all around the world, though a few from the magical land of Toronto, Ontario show up. So maybe you should snag this, find something fast, and do it to this soundtrack.

The commentary is terrible as usual.

Playlist:

The Pack AD – Yes, I Know

Fit For Rivals – Gave It Away

Kilmore – City Lights

Tequila Mockingbyrd – Money Tree

Dead Sara [Official] – Pretty Ugly / Some Have It Bad

Dorothy – Medicine Man

Sleep Machine – The Holy Ones

Beneath the Grid Music – Screech Bats – E.T.

Diemonds – Secret

Like A Motorcycle – Nobody Knows

Die Mannequin – Murder on the Dance Floor

A Primitive Evolution – Becoming