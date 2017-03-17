RFYL Episode: ThenewNEWEP12



And so we return for another week, bringing you some much-needed requests overdue from last week, as well as staying somehow current. Don’t worry! Plenty of tracks come your way, and I can give you vague promises of brand new stuff coming out as of next week, too. Throw more requests at me for next week’s show by just emailing me at RunForYourLifeCHSR[at]gmail.com ! Or, just harass me on social media like everyone else. That’s fine too.

I don’t judge.

Playlist:

Ayreon – Everybody Dies

Like A Motorcycle – Great Escape

Crossed Wires – Jinx

Tsunami Bomb – No One’s Looking

Sleep Machine – Animal High / Game Over

The Red Coats – Human Battery

Kilmore – Weight of the World

Beneath the Grid Music – Hands Off Gretel – Queen Universe

The Wasteland Zombies – Kill Scene : Zombie Nation

Stitched Up Heart – Event Horizon

Lacuna Coil – Ultima Ratio

Sleep Keepers – Roar