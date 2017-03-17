RFYL Episode: ThenewNEWEP12

Podcast: Play in new window | Download
And so we return for another week, bringing you some much-needed requests overdue from last week, as well as staying somehow current. Don’t worry! Plenty of tracks come your way, and I can give you vague promises of brand new stuff coming out as of next week, too. Throw more requests at me for next week’s show by just emailing me at RunForYourLifeCHSR[at]gmail.com ! Or, just harass me on social media like everyone else. That’s fine too.
I don’t judge.
Playlist:
Ayreon – Everybody Dies
Like A Motorcycle – Great Escape
Crossed Wires – Jinx
Tsunami Bomb – No One’s Looking
Sleep Machine – Animal High / Game Over
The Red Coats – Human Battery
Kilmore – Weight of the World
Beneath the Grid Music – Hands Off Gretel – Queen Universe
The Wasteland Zombies – Kill Scene : Zombie Nation
Stitched Up Heart – Event Horizon
Lacuna Coil – Ultima Ratio
Sleep Keepers – Roar