Conference Call RFC: Pot Holes & Driving Hazards

Conference Call is a weekly call-in program hosted live at 8pm every Monday. You can participate live via phone, Twitter or Facebook, or join in after the show has aired by leaving a comment here, calling our voicemail line at (506) 453-4989 or emailing feedback [at] chsrfm [dot] ca . Responses after the show may be included in future shows.

On the call for March 20: Pot holes & Driving Hazards! It’s the season to consider how your vehicle might fall prey to missing infrastructure. It’s a perpetual problem, and we want to hear your stories! What have you lost? Where should people avoid? What other infrastructure has suffered over the winter? And what bad habits have you seen that made you scratch your head? Is it true that we have the worst drivers?