RFYL Episode – WhatILikeEP31

So here we are, another Friday down on year seven. How do we go from here? Up, of course! Send in your requests to RunForYourLifeCHSR [at] gmail [dot] com or just share about some music you love in the comment section here. Or on Facebook. Or wherever, do your thing, just enjoy some tunes!
This week we revisit some of my archives and realize, oh yeah, lots of wicked stuff has already come out. I’ve also totally lost track of time and can’t believe it’s August already, which is something I only just now noticed because of the date showing on this episode.. 31 episodes down for this year already. Crazy!
Playlist:
Blood On The Snow – Stone Iris
Turn It Up – Sheer Mag
Don’t Waste Your Time – Kitchen Witch
Bridges In The Sun – Napalmpom
You I Want – Ruby Bones
Magnetoscope – Freeze the Atlantic
Groove Is Black – HALF Gramme of SOMA
New Stone – Parasol Caravan
Fear The Fire – Orbital Express (Official)
The Coward’s Way – Unleash The Archers
Wandering – Rockyard