RFYL Episode – WhatILikeEP31

So here we are, another Friday down on year seven. How do we go from here? Up, of course!

This week we revisit some of my archives and realize, oh yeah, lots of wicked stuff has already come out. I’ve also totally lost track of time and can’t believe it’s August already, which is something I only just now noticed because of the date showing on this episode.. 31 episodes down for this year already. Crazy!

Playlist:

Blood On The Snow – Stone Iris

Turn It Up – Sheer Mag

Don’t Waste Your Time – Kitchen Witch

Bridges In The Sun – Napalmpom

You I Want – Ruby Bones

Magnetoscope – Freeze the Atlantic

Groove Is Black – HALF Gramme of SOMA

New Stone – Parasol Caravan

Fear The Fire – Orbital Express (Official)

The Coward’s Way – Unleash The Archers

Wandering – Rockyard