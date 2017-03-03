RFYL Episode: SicknessThemeSongEP10



RFYL is back with another week of … sickness. I managed to get that horrible cold going around, but still also managed to bring you a cough-free episode where my voice starts to fail near the end of it. But that’s fine! The music’s all good quality and more than makes up for my abilities as a host.

Napalmpom’s album released! Go get it on bandcamp. Also, we revisit my “sickness” playlist, which is full of medicine, sickness, and then kind of gets hazy near the end.

What was I talking about?

Send requests for next week’s show to RunForYourLifeCHSR[at]gmail.com !

The Joy Formidable – Last Thing On My Mind

Bella Clava – I’m Sick

Die Mannequin – Bad Medicine

Verse The Sun – Contagion

Fit For Rivals – Agent Orange

Napalmpom – Last Legs / Ghost Bike

Rockyard – Ghosts

the black frame spectacle – Patient Zero

Beneath the Grid Music – Hands Off Gretel – Awfully Miserable

Sleep Machine – Good To Be Bad

Tsunami Bomb – No One’s Looking

Stitched Up Heart – It’s So Easy

Kitchen Witch – Like Blood