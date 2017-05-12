The Lifers and Annie Sumi LIVE in Studio D – CHSR Session

May 9, 2017 – Guelph, Ontario’s The Lifers (a six-piece band comprised of guitars, drums, cello, stand-up bass, accordion and ukulele) and Annie Sumi brought together their two talents for a tour AND a Session in CHSR’s Studio D. Along with 5 amazing harmonic performances, The Lifers, Annie Sumi and Erin chat about being on the road and the hard work that goes into touring… and what to listen to on those long drives. They also talk about their support, the privilege of being on the road and what else is coming up for them after this East Coast tour is over (hint: they’re recording new albums!).

Listen in to the Session and chat!