The Crazy Train Episode #CIV

On this episode I spoke on the phone with Mike Bernard from ‘District Avenue’ about the bands name change (formerly known as ‘Kickin’ Krotch’), about the recording of the bands debut album under their new name and what’s coming up for them (BTW, the band is in need of a bass player, please get a hold of the band on the ‘District Avenue’ Facebook page). I debuted a couple of new tracks from their album ‘Epoch’.

Also on the episode we had new music from Edmonton’s ‘Striker’, Vancouver’s ’88 Mile Trip’ and the brand new single from Fredericton’s ‘The Wasteland Zombies’.

Here’s the playlist for Episode #104:

Hour I: Crazy Train – Ozzy| Revival – District Avenue| Interview with ‘District Avenue’s’ Mike Bernard| From The War – District Avenue| Haunting Hours – District Avenue| Former Glory – Striker| Kill Scene – Zombie Nation – The Wasteland Zombies| Tomcat Prowl – 88 Mile Trip| Think – The Reckless Hero’s| Dawn Brings Death – Beyond Eternal

Hour II: Brackish – Kittie| Bullet To The Brain – Megadeth| Atlas Rise – Metallica| Show Yourself – Mastodon| We Wept – Bereft| Mr. Superstar – Marilyn Manson| She Is Beautiful – Andrew W.K.| Back In The Village – Iron Maiden| The Cell – Gojira| Communion – Revocation

Next weekends Crazy Train is ‘All Request’! YOU program the show! So either on the Ctrain FB page or at my email address let me know what you want to hear! crazytrainchsr [at] gmail [dot] com

And remember, if you have a new band, a new single, a new album, a show coming up, a show coming up that I missed, let me know at that email address! And we’ll get ‘er done!

Upcoming Shows:

Saturday February 25th at the Panic Room in SJ – Needs your help at the studio to keep the doors open and to provide a venue for Saint John, New Brunswick’s underground music scene.

$10 donation at the door

19+ BYOB!

All proceeds will go directly to our studio for Rent, bills and gear.

Come out and support music locally.

Donating time and music for this event:

KillDevils

Beyond Eternal

Hiding Jones

Years on Repeat

500 Pounder

Sound Drown

Thursday March 2nd at the Maniac Manson on Montgomery st. Decade of Alcohol Abuse with Halifax’s SPEW and Fredericton’s Hard Charger with support from Scumlord “King of the Wasteland” Cassette release!!

19+ – $5-$10 cover – BYOB

Saturday March 11th At The Capital – Run for your lives will be taking the Capital stage on March 11th to play some classic Iron Maiden. Up the Irons.

$10 at the door.

Monday March 13th at the Capital:

The Capital – a web series will be filming a special Metal Monday featuring some of the best punk and metal acts from Fredericton, NB! Hero’s Last Rite, SpineSplitter, Hard Charger, Neighbourhood Watch , MOMENT OF INERTIA, DEEP FRYER, Scumlord, Brother- -“band”, The Wasteland Zombies, The Green Lung Grinders and MORE TO BE ANNOUNCED!

Join us to support the bands and be a part of this web series showcasing local talent! To offset additional production costs, there will be a $7 cover at the door.

PLEASE NOTE: This show is being held specifically for the production of “The Capital – a webseries.” The footage caputured is intended to be used in the series. Since this will not be like a typical show, we want to make sure you, the audience, knows what to expect:

– We will have camera and sound crews present to record the performances. We may need to restrict areas directly infront and beside the stage as “crew-only” to ensure they can do their work.

– Sets will be short. Each band will only play three songs with 20-30 minute change-overs in between each band.

– Everyone in attendance will have to sign a simple image release form to consent to being filmed and possibly appearing in the series.

– Organizers also reserve the right to limit the audience size.

We hope to see you there! We want energetic and enthusiastic fans out to enjoy the live experience! The bands will be giving great performances, and if we are all mindful of the production, everyone should have a great time!

ABOUT THE SERIES

Urban myths and local stories come alive at The Capital, a documentary web series inspired by the amazing music scene in Fredericton, New Brunswick!

Stay tuned for more details and for more information please check us out at The Capital – a web series and RayneMaker Productions!