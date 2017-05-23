The Crazy Train Episode #CXI

Em and Tom from Fredericton’s very own ‘The Green Lung Grinders’ popped on air to join me at the start of episode #111. Albeit their 5th release ‘Toke Signals’ came out a few months ago, it was time to have the gang back on and to get the scoop on the album and what they’ve been up to and what they are planning!

In Hour II, I paid homage to one of my favorite ‘Grunge’ era vocalists. Chris Cornell passed away this last week leaving the World’s Rock/Metal/Music community in shock. Particularly trouble is the notion that three of the Grunge leading musicians lost their lives; Kurt Cobain, Layne Staley and Cornell.

Here’s the play list for episode #111:

Hour I: Crazy Train – Ozzy| Pope Smear – The Green Lung Grinders| The Green Lung Grinders Interview| Organ Donair – The Green Lung Grinders| Super Novae – Red Usurper| Vampiric Blood – Engage The Threat| Born To Kill – Beyond Eternal| Nothing Survives – Spinesplitter *NEW!| Bolshevik – Dischord

Hour II: Hands All Over – Soundgarden| Loud Love – Soundgarden| Drawing Flies – Soundgarden| Show Yourself – Mastodon| Gotham – Kobra & The Lotus| Beyond Omega – Oracle| Let The Killing Begin – Arch Enemy| The Necropolis Junction – Johnny Truant| Screaming For Vengeance – Judas Priest

Upcoming shows:

THIS Saturday, May 27th – At People’s Pub – 1 Milltown Blvd St. Stephen NB – Saint John NB’s Rifium Fredericton’s I Monolith and The Wasteland Zombies return to People’s Pub to ROCK the walls off, if you thought last weekend’s Metal show at People’s was epic, just wait ’til you get your nuts rocked off this weekend! Show stars at 10PM!

Get your tickets for the Maritimes Metal & Hard Rock ‘fest #5!

http://www.maritimemetalfest.com

July 28th & 29th (into the 30th) Windsor Nova Scotia!

And don’t forget Freedom fest happening in the wonderful township of Harvey Station this August 11th to 14th

Go to http://freedomfestnb.com/ for tickets and info on what bands are playing this music festival

