The Crazy Train Episode #CXII

Soulstice’s Ezra Seamone joined me at the start of the show to talk about the bands final show happening June 30th at the Panda Bee Catastrophe jam house. Soulstice is a local band that played a great slew of shows in their short life. Winning a Battle of the Bands at Leo Hayes High School, the band recorded a single, ‘Apocalypse’ which was one of my favorite songs of 2016. Sad to see the guys part ways, but Ezra has plans, so check out the interview and then stay tuned to the rest of the PODcast for some killer METAL!!!
Here’s the play list for Ep#112~!:
Hour I: Crazy Train – Ozzy| Apocalypse – Soulstice| Soulstice Interview with Ezra Seamone| I Am The Plague – In the Act Of Violence| Rot On The Radio – KillDevils| Retaliate & Hate XXI – The Muted Pitch| Baby Take It All – Special Ops| Engage The Weak – Hero’s Last Rite| Opium Harlots – The Green Lung Grinders| Bouncing Betty – Rifium
Hour II: World On Fire – As Lions| Devil On Highway 9 – Danzig| Sacrifice To Purify – Exalt| King Of The Nighttime World – KISS| Chapel of Ghouls – Morbid Angel| Head Like A Hole – Nine Inch Nails| The AntiChrist & South of Heaven – SLAYER| Happy Never After – Suicidal Tendencies.
Upcoming Metal & Punk Shows: