The Crazy Train Episode #CXII

Soulstice’s Ezra Seamone joined me at the start of the show to talk about the bands final show happening June 30th at the Panda Bee Catastrophe jam house. Soulstice is a local band that played a great slew of shows in their short life. Winning a Battle of the Bands at Leo Hayes High School, the band recorded a single, ‘Apocalypse’ which was one of my favorite songs of 2016. Sad to see the guys part ways, but Ezra has plans, so check out the interview and then stay tuned to the rest of the PODcast for some killer METAL!!!

Here’s the play list for Ep#112~!:

Hour I: Crazy Train – Ozzy| Apocalypse – Soulstice| Soulstice Interview with Ezra Seamone| I Am The Plague – In the Act Of Violence| Rot On The Radio – KillDevils| Retaliate & Hate XXI – The Muted Pitch| Baby Take It All – Special Ops| Engage The Weak – Hero’s Last Rite| Opium Harlots – The Green Lung Grinders| Bouncing Betty – Rifium

Hour II: World On Fire – As Lions| Devil On Highway 9 – Danzig| Sacrifice To Purify – Exalt| King Of The Nighttime World – KISS| Chapel of Ghouls – Morbid Angel| Head Like A Hole – Nine Inch Nails| The AntiChrist & South of Heaven – SLAYER| Happy Never After – Suicidal Tendencies.

Upcoming Metal & Punk Shows:

Monday, June 5th at the Capital complex – Anthesis ‘The Age Of Self’ CD release party with guests: Stream, Scumlord and |Deep Fryer – Doors open at 8;30PM Music will be started by 9pm. SERIOUSLY! This way people can go to work in the morning if needed and you can party after the bands if that’s what you need to do. $6 if you’re cool. $8 if you’re an idiot. ——————————————————————————- Saturday June 10th Dischord/Obscure Illusions live! Le Up’N’Down resto Bar 3427 Rue Principale Tracadie, NB 10-2AM No cover listed —————————————————————————– June 11th at 6PM head over to 668 Charlotte St. in Fredericton for Dischord and Monteith + TBA 6-11PM 9+, BYOB, $5-10 A portion of this event’s proceeds will be donated to the Charlotte St. Arts Centre to help with their ongoing upgrades. Who wants to rock another all ages show there soon?! Stay tuned to Underground Alliance Recording & Promotion for lots of wicked stuff this summer!

————————————————————————— Get your tickets for the Maritimes Metal & Hard Rock ‘fest #5! http://www.maritimemetalfest.com July 28th & 29th (into the 30th) Windsor Nova Scotia! ——————————————————————————- Don’t forget Freedom fest happening in the wonderful township of Harvey Station this August 11th to 14th Go to http://freedomfestnb.com/ for tickets and info on what bands are playing this music festival ——————————————————————————- Maximum 110 Metal Radio show hosted by Stephen LeBanc – Sunday’s 10-1AM on BME Radio http://bmeradiolive.myl2mr.com/ – Kat’s Metal Litterbox Internet Radio Metal 24hrs / day! Best of Unsigned Canadian Metal! http://katsmetallitterbox.com/music-chat/