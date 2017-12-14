1 in 7 – Episode 4

Ms. Joan Kingston is the current President of the Board of Directors of the Fredericton Community Action Group on Homelessness, and is the co-Nurse Manager of the Fredericton Downtown Community Health Centre (CHC). In this episode we focus on the history of the CHC and discuss the much-needed services it provides to the poor in Fredericton.

The final few minutes of this episode deal with the new Canadian definition of homelessness developed by the Canadian Observatory on Homelessness (COH). COH wants to improve understanding, measurement and responses to homelessness in Canada by providing a common ‘language” for addressing this complex problem.

