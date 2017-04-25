General Distortion – Episode 4 – ECMA Loud Preview

Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: iTunes | Android | RSS
Rejoice! ECMA Week is here and to celebrate we did our first ever LIVE episode!
On this edition, we previewed all 5 nominees for the Loud category, played some of their tunes as well as some interviews!
Check it out and listen to the rest of these amazing albums through the links below!
Orchid’s Curse – Cynics and Liars
https://orchidscurse.bandcamp.com/album/cynics-liars
Last Call Chernobyl – Self-Titled
https://lccband.bandcamp.com/album/last-call-chernobyl
Counter Clockwork – Self-Titled
https://counterclockwork.bandcamp.com/album/counter-clockwork
Lionsault – Are You Feeling Lucky?
https://lionsault.bandcamp.com/album/are-you-feeling-lucky
Abysseral Throne – Storming The Black Gate
https://abysseralthrone.bandcamp.com/
Be sure to check out the Loud showcase on April 29th at Club Rewind! 73 King Street in Saint John, NB!
Next Week! More ECMA and metal talk with the members of Abysseral Throne!
Cheers!