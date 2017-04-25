General Distortion – Episode 4 – ECMA Loud Preview

Rejoice! ECMA Week is here and to celebrate we did our first ever LIVE episode!

On this edition, we previewed all 5 nominees for the Loud category, played some of their tunes as well as some interviews!

Check it out and listen to the rest of these amazing albums through the links below!

Orchid’s Curse – Cynics and Liars

https://orchidscurse.bandcamp.com/album/cynics-liars

Last Call Chernobyl – Self-Titled

https://lccband.bandcamp.com/album/last-call-chernobyl

Counter Clockwork – Self-Titled

https://counterclockwork.bandcamp.com/album/counter-clockwork

Lionsault – Are You Feeling Lucky?

https://lionsault.bandcamp.com/album/are-you-feeling-lucky

Abysseral Throne – Storming The Black Gate

https://abysseralthrone.bandcamp.com/

Be sure to check out the Loud showcase on April 29th at Club Rewind! 73 King Street in Saint John, NB!

Next Week! More ECMA and metal talk with the members of Abysseral Throne!

Cheers!