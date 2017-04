Been quiet lately because exams are a thing!

But……General Distortion back with a new episode this coming Monday!

I will be doing an ECMA preview of the Loud Category and will be playing music and interviews from all 5 nominees!

By the way, the nominees are…..

-Abysseral Throne – Storming The Black Gate

-Counter Clockwork – Self-Titled

-Orchid’s Curse – Cynics and Liars

-Last Call Chernobyl – Self-Titled

-Lionsault – Are You Feeling Lucky?

Tune in Monday, April 24th from 10-11:30pm!