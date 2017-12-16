Overtime with K and Crox (12-15-17)

Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Crox’s last week before he’s off for the holidays, luckily for us we have a lot to cover:
- Giancarlo Stanton
AKA Why would you go play for the Yankees?
- MLS Cup
AKA The Greatest Soccer Team in North American History
- Olympic Mess
AKA Don’t do drugs kids.
- CFL Name Trademarks
AKA Looks like it’s the Schooners… Sigh
- Seattle NHL Expansion
AKA They deserve it, suck it up Nordiques fans.
- UNB/Poland
AKA It’s just pretty nifty.
Drop comments down below and we’ll cover whatever we can!
– K