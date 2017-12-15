RFYL Episode – SocializedEP50

What happens when someone is introduced into the wilds of the so-called “Holiday Spirit”?

We may never truly know. They simply come back changed, and there’s nothing that can be done to revert them.

The only treatment is preventative. Take one of these, wait one hour, and you will be adequately prepared for any exposure of this life-altering “cheer”.

Playlist:

Serious Bedtime – THE BALCONIES

Existential Baby – Die So Fluid

Dead Finger – Like A Motorcycle

Dragging The Line – Public Animal

Down To The Bottom – Dorothy

Wild Woman – Sleep Machine

Witch Hunt – Lionsault

New Kings – The Creepshow

Beast In The East – The Standstills

Neon – Puta Volcano

Internal War – Decatur Metal

This Time Around / Fear The Fire – Orbital Express (Official)

Into The Dirt – Dr. Quandary