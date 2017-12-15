RFYL Episode – SocializedEP50

Podcast: Play in new window | Download
What happens when someone is introduced into the wilds of the so-called “Holiday Spirit”?
We may never truly know. They simply come back changed, and there’s nothing that can be done to revert them.
The only treatment is preventative. Take one of these, wait one hour, and you will be adequately prepared for any exposure of this life-altering “cheer”.
Playlist:
Serious Bedtime – THE BALCONIES
Existential Baby – Die So Fluid
Dead Finger – Like A Motorcycle
Dragging The Line – Public Animal
Down To The Bottom – Dorothy
Wild Woman – Sleep Machine
Witch Hunt – Lionsault
New Kings – The Creepshow
Beast In The East – The Standstills
Neon – Puta Volcano
Internal War – Decatur Metal
This Time Around / Fear The Fire – Orbital Express (Official)
Into The Dirt – Dr. Quandary