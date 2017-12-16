Anything Goes 2017-12-16 Track Listing:
1.) Trent Severn – Sweethearts
2.) Heavy Bell – Water Of Love
3.) The Ruffled Feathers – Strange Dream
4.) SNST – Remember How It Ends
5.) Blue Sails – Beloved
6.) Dawson Rutledge – Heavy Heart
7.) The Vaudevillian – I Ain’t Gonna Give Nobody None Of My Jellyroll
8.) Adrian Underhill – Weather
9.) Casper Skulls – You Can Call Me Allocator
10.) Be Astronaut – No City Lights
11.) METZ – Cellophane
12.) Little You, Little Me – Mountain
13.) Alert The Medic – Music In The Background