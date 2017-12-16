Anything Goes 2017-12-16 Track Listing:

1.) Trent Severn – Sweethearts

2.) Heavy Bell – Water Of Love

3.) The Ruffled Feathers – Strange Dream

4.) SNST – Remember How It Ends

5.) Blue Sails – Beloved

6.) Dawson Rutledge – Heavy Heart

7.) The Vaudevillian – I Ain’t Gonna Give Nobody None Of My Jellyroll

8.) Adrian Underhill – Weather

9.) Casper Skulls – You Can Call Me Allocator

10.) Be Astronaut – No City Lights

11.) METZ – Cellophane

12.) Little You, Little Me – Mountain

13.) Alert The Medic – Music In The Background