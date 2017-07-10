The Crazy Train Episode #117

All Crazy Train Festival passes have now been won! All contests now closed! Thanks so much for those of you who participated. Unlike “MAJOR” broadcasting radio stations, college/community radio can be hard for contests. In the past we’ve almost had to literally just give prizes away, so it means a lot to me when I say something live on the radio and people participate, it means YOU are listening and for me that’s every kind of ‘Thanks’ in the World.

Episode #117 was an ‘All Playbox’ first hour show. As I said on Facebook, it’s every reason why bands should send us physical copies of their albums. On my post on Facebook, another one of our program hosts totally agreed with me. Not all shows at CHSR are done live on air like the Crazy Train, but many of our top listened to shows are and those program hosts, almost ALL of their music programming is chosen from the physical copies of albums in Studio ‘A’ (our main broadcast studio). These albums are tracked and the airplay they get goes into our charting with Earshot and the North American College/Community radio station chart. So that can be a lot of coverage for you as a band.

On next Saturday’s show, Ezra from Soulstice pops in once again, this time he’s going to talk more about what his new band is about and who they are looking for. We’ll probably also get a bit of a ‘post mortem’ on Soulstice’s last show that was on June 29th.

Here’s the playlist for Episode #117

HOUR I: Crazy Train – Ozzy | Rock’N’Roll Dogs – Aron Scott’s Earthquake| Loathing Denial – Enemy Designed | The Impostor – Rifium | Skyblazer – Shades Of Sorrow | Rot On Radio – KillDevils | Kingdom Of The Serpents – The Green Lung Grinders | Devil Finger – Hero’s Last Rite | Abyssonaut – Monteith | You Must – The Wasteland Zombies | We Are All Cynics & Liars – Orchids Curse

HOUR II: Our Cosmic Casket – Allegaeon | The Price Of Reality – AMEN | How The Gods Kill – Danzig | The Horror Of Yig – GWAR | Louis Louis – Motorhead | Walk – Pantera | Animus – Venom Prison | Heretic Anthem – Slipknot | Manic – Blood Clot | Poison Whiptail – Mokomokai | Suckerpunch – Delain

Upcoming Shows:

– Or On Facebook Ezra Seamone formerly of the band ‘Soulstice’ is looking for a singer, drummer and bassist. All serious inquiries should contact him directly on via email: seamone18 [at] gmail [dot] com – Or On Facebook

No Funswick #III Moncton at ‘Claudes’ House’ and at Plan B, check out the full itinerary on Facebook with list of bands and cover prices. Jul 7 at 6 PM to Jul 9 at 11 PM With bands like: The adhesives,Nerve Button, Little You Little Me, Warsick and many more!! ——————————————————————————————————————– Metal Bukake III – July 14-16 1620 Cocagne Rd. Dundas NB 10$ per DAY 15$ for the WEEKEND NO ADVANCED TICKETS, UNLIMITED ADMISSION ON SITE ONLY FREE CAMPING With a crapload of incredible Metal bands like:The Green Lung Grinders, Beyond Eternal, Engage the Threat, I Monolith, Monteith, Elevate the Virus, Rifium and many more!! ——————————————————————————————————————– July 22 at People’s Pub in St Stephen, 1 Milltown Blvd It’s :Live Loud Punk with Neighbourhood Watch, The Adhesives, Warsick and the Atomiks! $5 cover 9PM start ——————————————————————————————————————– Get your tickets for the Maritimes Metal & Hard Rock ‘fest #5! http://www.maritimemetalfest.com July 28th & 29th (into the 30th) Windsor Nova Scotia! And you can still win a weekend pass, by simply going to the Crazy Train FB page and posting two bands that are playing this years festival! The weekend pass is worth $60 bones and a reminder that camping is NOT included!!! ——————————————————————————————————————– There’s also a brand new Punk rock show on CHSR which airs each Thursday at 9PM! It’s Underground Sounds with Parker & Mat! Every Thursday at 9PM on CHSR-FM! ——————————————————————————————————————– And don’t forget Freedom fest happening in the wonderful township of Harvey Station this August 11th to 14th Go to http://freedomfestnb.com/ for tickets and info on what bands are playing this music festival ——————————————————————————————————————– Saturday Aug 19th The Maritime Monster’s Of Rock with Run For Your Lives – the Iron Maiden Tribute, Moment of Inertia, Monteith doing their Van Halen Tribute and The Wasteland Zombies. Tickets on sale right now online for the first 50 tickets it’s only $15! 25/ticket in advance after that and $30 at the door. Prospect Place, Doaktown, NB ——————————————————————————————————————– Kat’s Metal Litterbox Internet Radio Metal 24hrs / day! Best of Unsigned Canadian Metal! http://katsmetallitterbox.com/music-chat/ AND there’s also Maximum 110 Radio! Head to Maximum110.com or look him up on Facebook. Not only focusing on local Metal Maximum 110 covers Indie Metal from all over the globe!!