The Crazy Train Episode #117

All Crazy Train Festival passes have now been won! All contests now closed! Thanks so much for those of you who participated. Unlike “MAJOR” broadcasting radio stations, college/community radio can be hard for contests. In the past we’ve almost had to literally just give prizes away, so it means a lot to me when I say something live on the radio and people participate, it means YOU are listening and for me that’s every kind of ‘Thanks’ in the World.
Episode #117 was an ‘All Playbox’ first hour show. As I said on Facebook, it’s every reason why bands should send us physical copies of their albums. On my post on Facebook, another one of our program hosts totally agreed with me. Not all shows at CHSR are done live on air like the Crazy Train, but many of our top listened to shows are and those program hosts, almost ALL of their music programming is chosen from the physical copies of albums in Studio ‘A’ (our main broadcast studio). These albums are tracked and the airplay they get goes into our charting with Earshot and the North American College/Community radio station chart. So that can be a lot of coverage for you as a band.
On next Saturday’s show, Ezra from Soulstice pops in once again, this time he’s going to talk more about what his new band is about and who they are looking for. We’ll probably also get a bit of a ‘post mortem’ on Soulstice’s last show that was on June 29th.
Here’s the playlist for Episode #117
HOUR I: Crazy Train – Ozzy | Rock’N’Roll Dogs – Aron Scott’s Earthquake| Loathing Denial – Enemy Designed | The Impostor – Rifium | Skyblazer – Shades Of Sorrow | Rot On Radio – KillDevils | Kingdom Of The Serpents – The Green Lung Grinders | Devil Finger – Hero’s Last Rite | Abyssonaut – Monteith | You Must – The Wasteland Zombies | We Are All Cynics & Liars – Orchids Curse
HOUR II: Our Cosmic Casket – Allegaeon | The Price Of Reality – AMEN | How The Gods Kill – Danzig | The Horror Of Yig – GWAR | Louis Louis – Motorhead | Walk – Pantera | Animus – Venom Prison | Heretic Anthem – Slipknot | Manic – Blood Clot | Poison Whiptail – Mokomokai | Suckerpunch – Delain
