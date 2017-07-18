The Crazy Train Episode #CXVIII – MM&HR Feature #2

Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Yes, my friends only a couple weeks to go before I see you all in Windsor, Nova Scotia for the 5th year bash of the Maritime Metal & Hard Rock festival!
I decided to do another feature just to give a little more exposure to the bands and to you the listeners, so if there was maybe a band that you didn’t know of, hadn’t heard a song by them, you could listen in and go, “Oh man! That band kicks ass!!” and thus decide to go!
Also in Hour II, Ezra Seamone and his new guitarist Mike joined me to talk about the new band they are putting together. The guys are currently seeking a drummer, Bassist and Vocalist. I’ll put my name behind these guys. Mike’s an excellent guitarist and if you’ve heard ‘Soulstice’s’ song ‘Apocalypse’ it’s a testimony to just how great a budding writer Ezra is turning out to be. Both Mike and Ezra have a lot of heart, passion and drive for what they want to do musically.
Note that the next few episodes of the Crazy Train will be repeats or prerecorded shows. I’ll be away this weekend to our bassists wedding, then the Metal ‘fest in Nova Scotia, then Freedom ‘fest and on and on! Summer’s a busy time!
Here’s the playlist for Episode #118 of the Crazy Train
Hour I: Dead Man’s Hand – Winterhearth| Wings & Fly – Tri-City Villains| Stockholm – Sleepshaker| Reckless – Lionsault| Trigger – Last Kick| Cross Eyed – Keith Doom & The Wrecking Crew| The Left Behinds – Generation Idiot| Stare At The Moon – The Electric Spoonful| Frozen Weapons – Dumpster Mummy| Scarecrow – Doom Machine | Robbits – Dark Shrine | Pull Me Through – Dark Sky Parks| Lost In The Shadows – Black Moor| Freewheel – Aron Scott’s Earthquake| Mankind Will Have No Mercy – Goatwhore – Interview with Ezra Seamone and Mike| Cloak & Dagger – Culture of Conditions – Palace of the Blind – No Man’s Throne.
Upcoming Shows:
AND there’s also Maximum 110 Radio! Head to Maximum110.com or look him up on Facebook. Not only focusing on local Metal Maximum 110 covers Indie Metal from all over the globe!!
If you have a show coming up, a new album or single to release, want to promote your band, by all means, that’s what I’m here for! Write the Crazy Train at: crazytrainchsrATgmail.com