The Crazy Train Episode #CXVIII – MM&HR Feature #2

Yes, my friends only a couple weeks to go before I see you all in Windsor, Nova Scotia for the 5th year bash of the Maritime Metal & Hard Rock festival!

I decided to do another feature just to give a little more exposure to the bands and to you the listeners, so if there was maybe a band that you didn’t know of, hadn’t heard a song by them, you could listen in and go, “Oh man! That band kicks ass!!” and thus decide to go!

Also in Hour II, Ezra Seamone and his new guitarist Mike joined me to talk about the new band they are putting together. The guys are currently seeking a drummer, Bassist and Vocalist. I’ll put my name behind these guys. Mike’s an excellent guitarist and if you’ve heard ‘Soulstice’s’ song ‘Apocalypse’ it’s a testimony to just how great a budding writer Ezra is turning out to be. Both Mike and Ezra have a lot of heart, passion and drive for what they want to do musically.

Note that the next few episodes of the Crazy Train will be repeats or prerecorded shows. I’ll be away this weekend to our bassists wedding, then the Metal ‘fest in Nova Scotia, then Freedom ‘fest and on and on! Summer’s a busy time!

Here’s the playlist for Episode #118 of the Crazy Train

Hour I: Dead Man’s Hand – Winterhearth| Wings & Fly – Tri-City Villains| Stockholm – Sleepshaker| Reckless – Lionsault| Trigger – Last Kick| Cross Eyed – Keith Doom & The Wrecking Crew| The Left Behinds – Generation Idiot| Stare At The Moon – The Electric Spoonful| Frozen Weapons – Dumpster Mummy| Scarecrow – Doom Machine | Robbits – Dark Shrine | Pull Me Through – Dark Sky Parks| Lost In The Shadows – Black Moor| Freewheel – Aron Scott’s Earthquake| Mankind Will Have No Mercy – Goatwhore – Interview with Ezra Seamone and Mike| Cloak & Dagger – Culture of Conditions – Palace of the Blind – No Man’s Throne.

Upcoming Shows:

July 22 at People’s Pub in St Stephen, 1 Milltown Blvd It’s :Live Loud Punk with Neighbourhood Watch, The Adhesives, Warsick and the Atomiks! $5 cover 9PM start

——————————————————————————————————————-

Friday, July 28th at the Caveau in Moncton – Downing St. to be exact MCMD Presents iron Giant, Gallactus & Diner Drugs 19+ – $15 in Advance and $20 at the door. Tickets & info: www.mudcitymeltdown.ca | #MCMD2017 ———————————————————————– Friday, July 28th – At Gus’ Pub’n’ Grill 2605 Agricola St. Halifax Anthesis, Malixiria, Abysseral Throne, and of Vice & Virtue – 19+ $8.00 cover starts at 10PM ——————————————————————— Saturday, July 29th – Years On Repeat, Sound Drown & Midnight Society at People’s Pub! 1 Milltown Blvd. Only $5.Cover Show starts at 10PM!

——————————————————————————————————————-

Get your tickets for the Maritimes Metal & Hard Rock ‘fest #5!

http://www.maritimemetalfest.com

July 28th & 29th (into the 30th) Windsor Nova Scotia!

And you can still win a weekend pass, by simply going to the Crazy Train FB page and posting two bands that are playing this years festival!

The weekend pass is worth $60 bones and a reminder that camping is NOT included!!!

——————————————————————————————————————-

There’s also a brand new Punk rock show on CHSR which airs each Thursday at 9PM! It’s Underground Sounds with Parker & Mat!

Every Thursday at 9PM on CHSR-FM!

——————————————————————————————————————-

And don’t forget Freedom fest happening in the wonderful township of Harvey Station this August 11th to 14th

Go to http://freedomfestnb.com/ for tickets and info on what bands are playing this music festival

——————————————————————————————————————-

Saturday Aug 19th The Maritime Monster’s Of Rock with Run For Your Lives – the Iron Maiden Tribute, Moment of Inertia, Monteith doing their Van Halen Tribute and The Wasteland Zombies.

Tickets on sale right now online for the first 50 tickets it’s only $15! 25/ticket in advance after that and $30 at the door.

Prospect Place, Doaktown, NB

——————————————————————————————————————-

Kat’s Metal Litterbox Internet Radio Metal 24hrs / day! Best of Unsigned Canadian Metal! http://katsmetallitterbox.com/music-chat/

AND there’s also Maximum 110 Radio! Head to Maximum110.com or look him up on Facebook. Not only focusing on local Metal Maximum 110 covers Indie Metal from all over the globe!!

If you have a show coming up, a new album or single to release, want to promote your band, by all means, that’s what I’m here for! Write the Crazy Train at: crazytrainchsrATgmail.com