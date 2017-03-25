Fuzztone Mania Episode 5

Podcast: Play in new window | Download
On this week’s episode of fuzztone we hear from grate band like Diamond Head. Black Sabbath.Rush .Blue Oyster Cult and more …..
Fuzztone mania playlist for 24/03/2017
1.Black Sabbath-Zero The Hero
2.Blue Oyster Cult-Godzilla
3.Rush- Fly by night
4.Super tramp – Fools Overture
5.Deep purple – Smoke On the water
6.Coney Hatch- I’ll Do the talking
7.Led Zeppelin- When the Levi Brakes
8.Emerson,Lake n Palmer – Brain salad Surgery
9.The Doors -Riders On the Storm
10.Heart- Fast Times
11.Areosmith – Toys in the Addict
12.Diamond Head- Helpless
13.Lee Arron – Fire And Gasoline
14.Led Zepplin Communication Break down
15. Fog Hat – Road fever
16. Rush – Time stands still
17.Blackfoot -Train Train
18.Diamond Head-Am I evil
19.Helix – Ride The Rocket
20.Pink Floyd- Time
21.Van Halen – Unchained
22.ZZTop- La Grange
23. Mountian – Mississippi Queen