Fuzztone Mania Episode 5

On this week’s episode of fuzztone we hear from grate band like Diamond Head. Black Sabbath.Rush .Blue Oyster Cult and more …..

Fuzztone mania playlist for 24/03/2017

1.Black Sabbath-Zero The Hero

2.Blue Oyster Cult-Godzilla

3.Rush- Fly by night

4.Super tramp – Fools Overture

5.Deep purple – Smoke On the water

6.Coney Hatch- I’ll Do the talking

7.Led Zeppelin- When the Levi Brakes

8.Emerson,Lake n Palmer – Brain salad Surgery

9.The Doors -Riders On the Storm

10.Heart- Fast Times

11.Areosmith – Toys in the Addict

12.Diamond Head- Helpless

13.Lee Arron – Fire And Gasoline

14.Led Zepplin Communication Break down

15. Fog Hat – Road fever

16. Rush – Time stands still

17.Blackfoot -Train Train

18.Diamond Head-Am I evil

19.Helix – Ride The Rocket

20.Pink Floyd- Time

21.Van Halen – Unchained

22.ZZTop- La Grange

23. Mountian – Mississippi Queen