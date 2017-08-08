Home » General » Her Turn 2017-08-08

Her Turn 2017-08-08

Track Listing: 

1.) Sorry Edith – Beautiful Burner

2.) Partner – Play The Field

3.) Shilpa Ray – EMT, The police and the Fire Department

4.) Pale Lips – Don’t Take Your Switchblade To New York

5.) Teen Vice – Y U WNT 2

6.) Moon King – In & Out

7.) Mise En Scene – I’m OK

8.) Rabies – Crucify

9.) The Burn Ins – Ain’t Nobody Watching Me

10.) KALO – One Mississippi

11.) Scarlett Taylor – Children Of The Sun

12.) Lucky + Love – Full Moon

13.) Sofia Imas – Cold

14.) Camille Delean – Daylight Soothes My Fear

