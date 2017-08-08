Her Turn 2017-08-08

Track Listing:
1.) Sorry Edith – Beautiful Burner
2.) Partner – Play The Field
3.) Shilpa Ray – EMT, The police and the Fire Department
4.) Pale Lips – Don’t Take Your Switchblade To New York
5.) Teen Vice – Y U WNT 2
6.) Moon King – In & Out
7.) Mise En Scene – I’m OK
8.) Rabies – Crucify
9.) The Burn Ins – Ain’t Nobody Watching Me
10.) KALO – One Mississippi
11.) Scarlett Taylor – Children Of The Sun
12.) Lucky + Love – Full Moon
13.) Sofia Imas – Cold
14.) Camille Delean – Daylight Soothes My Fear
Thank you for playing our track, Full Moon, Her Turn!! Luckyandlove.com