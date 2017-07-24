Lindsay Foote LIVE at Grimross – A Review From Colin Fowlie

I’m not an authority on folk music. Most of my recreational listening consists of Americana and blues rock drenched in sludge, but there are a few universal truths in music that get me every time. Tight melody&harmony, honest songwriting, and a compelling live presentation. As such, the intent of this missive is to briefly review both the EP “Going Gone” and the live performance at the Grimross Brewing Company on July 20th, 2017, by Lindsay Foote and her band.

I’m also not a suspense writer. I enjoyed the live performance enough that I went home and grabbed a copy of the EP, dug that as well, and felt the need to write about it.

First, I’ll discuss the EP “Going Gone,” released in March 2017. On the 5-track piece, Foote (Lead vocals, guitar) is accompanied by a talented cast comprised of Belinda Corpuz (Backing vocals), Eslin McKay (Violin), Malcolm Connor (Double Bass), and Chris Blachford (Guitar, backing vocals.) All 5 tracks are uplifting and singable. Overall the production is very well done. Everything is in it’s right place in the mix, and without a dedicated percussionist on the recording, it’s just imperfect enough to be perfectly human. Connor is a one-man rhythm section on the stand-up bass, and the embellishments by Blachford and McKay are tasteful – serving the songs with a delicate touch. The vocal harmonies are also spot on.

Experienced live, even with Corpuz absent from the lineup, the same vibe was very well represented. Being at Grimross, it was an intimate experience. It was as though a group of ringers had showed up to a kitchen jam and won over the skeptics. In 2-part harmony, the voices of Lindsay and Chris just WORK together. They kicked off the set with the lead track from the EP entitled “Found It” and had me hooked from the first chorus. The banter in-between songs was minimalist and humble, and the music had me always engaged and occasionally mesmerized. It took me by surprise.

If you are a fan of the Civil Wars, The Dixie Chicks, and/or Norah Jones, I am fairly sure you will find the EP “Going Gone” or a live performance by Lindsay Foote and company to be an excellent use of your time.

If you are a fan of Fugazi, you may also very much dig what they are doing, but I can’t predict that with nearly as much certainty.

You can catch Lindsay Foote and her band again in the Fredericton area on Saturday, July 29th, at the Tay Creek Folk Festival. They will most certainly make it worth the price of admission.

Live footage shot by Roots & Soul Music Promotions at Grimross Brewing Co. July 20, 2017.

Lindsay Foote – Music at Grimross Brewing Co. Posted by Eddie Young on Thursday, July 20, 2017