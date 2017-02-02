The Lunchbox Interview: International Development Week

There’s a whole lot of world out there, beyond the large landmass of Canada. Why not explore it, especially when it comes next to you?

My guests today are Enisi (President of UNB’s International Student Association) and Hillary (event organizer). We talk about the experience of international students at UNB, how the association helps them find their way, how it also offers opportunities for Canadian students to interact with international cultures, and the upcoming International Development Week events.

For International Development Week, the UNBISA is sponsoring two events: an evening discussion of international development being done by Canada at 6pm on Monday, February 6 at Dineen Auditorium in Head Hall at UNB; and a International Cultural Fair, featuring food, dances, clothing and more, to be held on February 11 from 1pm to 4pm in the auditorium of the SUB at UNB.