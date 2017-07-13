The Lunchbox Interview: Jason Murray (A Distorted Revolution)

Sometimes, you come to realize that you were in the right place in the right time to see something amazing happen; not everyone realizes they should write it down.

My guest today is Jason Murray, author of the narrative history A Distorted Revolution: How Eric’s Trip Changed Music, Moncton and Me. The book looks back at the phenomenal impact of the band, and Jason discusses some of his experience seeing it all come together, and the reverberations of Eric’s Trip around the world, even so many years later.

The Fredericton book launch of A Distorted Revolution is taking place on Thursday, July 13 at 7pm in the Wilser’s Room. It’s a free event, and you can pick up the book at Winchester Books.

