The Lunchbox Interview: Kat Hall (Theatre UNB’s Criminals In Love)

To act, verb: to bring everything of yourself and everyone else around you to a state of cohesion and reality in the midst of a shared dream that is a play; see also theatre.

My guest today is one of the actors in the currently staging Theatre UNB production of George F. Walker’s Criminals In Love. Kat Hall plays as Wineva in the play, the antagonist to the beleaguered Junior. Kat is becoming a theatre veteran, having acted in numerous productions with Theatre UNB during her own school years, and now working with The Next Folding Theatre Company and Bard In The Barracks. She talks about the world melting away when you’re an actor on stage, what it’s like for her to present a character with mental illness as a protagonist, and how acting will always be a part of her life.

Criminals In Love shows at UNB’s Memorial Hall from November 1 to November 4, 7:30pm nightly. Tickets are $14 for regular tickets, $10 for seniors/the underwaged or $8 for students.