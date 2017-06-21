The Lunchbox Interview: Len Falkenstein & Tilly Jackson (Bard In The Barracks)

“Yet this my comfort: when your words are done,

My woes end likewise with the evening sun.”– A Comedy of Errors

My guests today are Len Falkenstein, Artistic Director of Bard in the Barracks, and Tilly Jackson, an actress involved in both productions for this year. Bard in the Barracks is the annual celebration and performance of Shakespeare’s plays, back again this year with a stupendous double bill: A Comedy of Errors and Richard III. We chat about each of the plays featured this year, about the challenges of staging two plays (on the same day, in one case!) and the approach for staging these classics.

Bard in the Barracks begins with the presentation of A Comedy of Errors in the Barracks, opening on June 22 and runs most nights until July 2; the production of Richard III in Odell Park starts fully on June 30, and runs until July 9. A new feature this year is the double features of both plays, featured on June 25 and July 2!