The Lunchbox Interview: Lisa-Ann Ross (Shorts and Sweets)

Most people think of theatre with a very narrow definition, but the possibilities are truly endless.

My guest today is Lisa-Ann Ross from Solo Chicken Productions, one of the companies participating in the bilingual, multi-city, multi-production experimental new theatre night called Shorts and Sweets / Culottes Courtes et Sucreries. We discuss how this collection of short theatre pieces came to be assembled, the thrill of untested theatre, and the fascinating experience of seeing theatre in a language you may not fully comprehend.

Shorts and Sweets will be on the stage on March 6th at 7:30pm at the Charlotte Street Arts Centre.