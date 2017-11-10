The Lunchbox Interview: MP Matt DeCourcey (Fredericton Youth Council)

We could all do better to consider the opinions of younger people; after all, they’re the next ones who will have to deal with the world’s problems..

My guest today is Member of Parliament for the Fredericton Region, Matt DeCourcey. Matt joins me on a rare Friday visit back home in between busy weeks on Parliament Hill to talk about the second iteration of the Fredericton Youth Council, in which 18 youth work together with mentors and Matt’s help to understand how government works and share their perspectives on issues of importance to us all.