The Lunchbox Interview: Peter Hicks (Sleepy Driver)

Sometimes it’s the music and not the weather which gives you a delightful shiver..

My guest today is Peter Hicks from the band Sleepy Driver. Their latest album, Sugar Skull, continues their tradition of story-laden roots rock with memorable and slightly disturbing lyrics. Peter joins me to talk about how this album emerged from the ongoing elements present in each of their albums, while growing into its own size.

Sleepy Driver is holding a grand party for their album release, with two nights of performances with many of their friends and collaborators. Visit the Charlotte Street Arts Centre for the shows on Friday, November 24 and Saturday, November 25.