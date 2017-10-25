The Lunchbox Interview: Rachel (#GirlsBelongHere)

One of the most important things that can be given to a human being is opportunity, and one of the most tragic failings is inequality.

My guest today is Rachel, a 4th-year student at St Thomas University. She was granted the opportunity to step into the shoes of a dream job through Plan Canada‘s #GirlsBelongHere campaign, which seeks to empower young women and provide them with support and encouragement, and combat inequality. We talked about her experience with the placement in Ontario’s Provincial Advocate for Youth and her thoughts on inequality and positive change to overcome it.