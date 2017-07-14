What Is CHSR Listening To? 2017-07-14

Mark Kilfoil – Program Director and host of The Lunchbox, The Weird Show and CAFFEEN

My listening was all over the place, from listening to the double-album of The Police: Live! to bobbing my head to Röyksopp and Deltron 3030. In there I also mixed in a little Billy Bragg and Old Crow Medicine Show, Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds and Battles. I just picked up a bunch of post-rock/ambient/experiment/post-apocalyptic stuff as well as Scottish stuff to listen to toward Highland Radio.

Chris Waddell – Music Director and host of The Crazy Train

My album’s of the week have been Ontario’s Mokomokai’s Poison Whiptail and from Saint John the new No Man’s Throne, plus the Beach Boys ‘Greatest Hits.

Tammie Hayward – Host of Instant Breakfast and De-Railed

I have been absolutely LOVING the Benjamin Booker EP (I think his vocals and songwriting are amazing)!!! Also loving Civil Wray for the very same reasons!!! Can’t hear enough of these 2 eps!!!!! My other picks for the week that I have been loving are Chillteens and Property//, both Fredericton bands that are so chill and so beautiful!!!! Great summer music!!!!

Erin Bond – Station Manager and host of Homemade Jams, Anything Goes, and Her Turn

I revisited two records from The Franklin Electric. Blue Ceilings came out earlier this year and it’s awesome. But This Is How I Let You Down was probably my favourite record from 2014. Everything about it is amazing and still gives me the same feelings listening to it today as it did 3 years ago.