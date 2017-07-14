Home » Current Shows » Music Shows » Run For Your Life! » RFYL Episode – TimeToGetHeavyEP28

RFYL Episode – TimeToGetHeavyEP28

Posted on by Posted in Run For Your Life!
Play

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Android | RSS

Run For Your Life! – the psychobilly rock show of zombie sharks

 

Once again, we hit the airwaves with all the best music to cram into your ear holes! Don’t worry, we don’t keep it light; The requests were something heavy and nothing specific! Which is something I usually ignore! But not  this time for some reason!

So here comes the heavy. Enjoy all these tunes, from power metal, stoner metal, metal-metal, hard rock and back to metal again. And then the bonus track, which is not metal at all because why not.

Fire off specific (or non-specific requests I guess) to RunForYourLifeCHSR [at] gmail [dot] com !

Playlist:

Just Can’t Get Enough – Sheer Mag
Neuromancer – Teratology Sound & Vision
Just Couldn’t Stand The Weather – Sasquatch
Time Bender – Parasol Caravan
Bleeding Out – Stitched Up Heart
Won’t Put Me Out – Sumo Cyco
Jovian Winds – Puta Volcano
Solar Fuzz – Spocaine
Shadow Guide & Call Me Immortal – Unleash The Archers
Automatic Recollection – Orbital Express (Official)
Seven Nation Army – Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox

Leave a Reply