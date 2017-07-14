RFYL Episode – TimeToGetHeavyEP28

Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Once again, we hit the airwaves with all the best music to cram into your ear holes! Don’t worry, we don’t keep it light; The requests were something heavy and nothing specific! Which is something I usually ignore! But not this time for some reason!
So here comes the heavy. Enjoy all these tunes, from power metal, stoner metal, metal-metal, hard rock and back to metal again. And then the bonus track, which is not metal at all because why not.
Fire off specific (or non-specific requests I guess) to RunForYourLifeCHSR [at] gmail [dot] com !
Playlist:
Just Can’t Get Enough – Sheer Mag
Neuromancer – Teratology Sound & Vision
Just Couldn’t Stand The Weather – Sasquatch
Time Bender – Parasol Caravan
Bleeding Out – Stitched Up Heart
Won’t Put Me Out – Sumo Cyco
Jovian Winds – Puta Volcano
Solar Fuzz – Spocaine
Shadow Guide & Call Me Immortal – Unleash The Archers
Automatic Recollection – Orbital Express (Official)
Seven Nation Army – Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox