What’s CHSR Listening To? 2017-07-24

Mark Kilfoil – Program Director, host of CAFFEEN! and The WEIRD Show

This week, it was a real jumble of things, from the best of The Cars to The Standstills‘ Pushing Electric to the super-ambient Horizons by Christopher Willits. I’ve gotten several recent ambient/illbient albums I’m looking into, and started collecting Scottish music for Highland Radio.

I originally listened to Spoon‘s Hot Thoughts when it was first released back in March, but I’m just getting re-visiting it now andgiving it the listen that it deserves. Such a fun record.

Tammie Hayward – Host of Instant Breakfast and De-Railed

This week my favorite new release is Gavin Simms from St. Johns, NFD. It is beautiful. His voice is really great and the harmonies are gorgeous. I have also been revisiting Stewart Legere‘s Quiet the Station for the same reasons. I guess I seem to get on rolls like that.

Chris Waddell – Music Director, host of The Crazy Train

Designosaur!