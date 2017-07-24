Fuzztone Mania Episode 18

Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Hello and welcome to the late’s edition of fuzztone mania we hear from some great bands her are just a few we listen to. Starz,Free,Angel,Blackfoot ,Van Halen and a whole lot more . This Episode It decated to the late Great Chester Bennington.
Play List for 21/07/17
1.Starz- So Young , So Bad
2. Judas Priest – Hell bent for leather
3. Max Webster- Cry out your life
4. Free – Remember
5. David lee Roth -Going Crazy
6. Triump -Tear in the rain
7. Blue Oyster Cult – Domanation & Submission
8.Eagels – Witchy woman
9. Prism – Coming home
10.Led Zepplin- Over the hills and far away
11.Van Halen – Atomic punk
12. Killer Dewarfs- Are you ready
13. Uria heep -Sweet Lorraine
14. Ac\Dc – Beating around the bush
15. Rush – Bacchus Plateau
16. Angel – Broken Dreams
18. Lynard Skynard- Simple man
19 Helix – Christine
20. Angel – Tower
21. Deep Purple – Perfect Stranger
22. Black Sabbath – Black Sabbath
23. Lee Aaron – Fire and Gasoline
24.Ted Nugent – Motor city Madness
25 Blackfoot – Highway song
26 . Darby Mills – Cry to me
27 linkin park- Numb