Fuzztone Mania Episode 18

Hello and welcome to the late’s edition of fuzztone mania we hear from some great bands her are just a few we listen to. Starz,Free,Angel,Blackfoot ,Van Halen and a whole lot more . This Episode It decated to the late Great Chester Bennington.

Play List for 21/07/17

1.Starz- So Young , So Bad

2. Judas Priest – Hell bent for leather

3. Max Webster- Cry out your life

4. Free – Remember

5. David lee Roth -Going Crazy

6. Triump -Tear in the rain

7. Blue Oyster Cult – Domanation & Submission

8.Eagels – Witchy woman

9. Prism – Coming home

10.Led Zepplin- Over the hills and far away

11.Van Halen – Atomic punk

12. Killer Dewarfs- Are you ready

13. Uria heep -Sweet Lorraine

14. Ac\Dc – Beating around the bush

15. Rush – Bacchus Plateau

16. Angel – Broken Dreams

18. Lynard Skynard- Simple man

19 Helix – Christine

20. Angel – Tower

21. Deep Purple – Perfect Stranger

22. Black Sabbath – Black Sabbath

23. Lee Aaron – Fire and Gasoline

24.Ted Nugent – Motor city Madness

25 Blackfoot – Highway song

26 . Darby Mills – Cry to me

27 linkin park- Numb