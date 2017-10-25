Fuzztone mania episode 29

Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Hello all well we made it through another weekend and another work week has begun. We had a rocken good time last Friday Here a just a few bands we listen too. Led zepplin,White snake,Girls school,Godsmack,Dokken,Ozzy Osbourn and a whole lot more….
Play List for 20/10/17
1. Led zepplin – Dancing days
2. Judas Priest – Braking the law
3. Red rider -wipping boy(can)
4. White snake – still of the night
5. Black sabbath – sweet leaf
6. Prism – mirror man(can)
7. Motor head – Iron horse
8. Girls school – Going under
9. Triumph – what’s another day of rock n roll(can)
10. Ac\Dc – Fire your guns
11. Judas priest – Hell bent for leather
12. Steppenwolf – Skullduggery (can)
13. Alice n chains – Them bones
14. W.a.s.p – I wanna be somebody
15. Brighton rock – Unleash the Rage (can)
16. Black sabbath – War pigs
17. Godsmack – Voodoo
18 . Helix – Dirty dog (can)
19. Dokken – Just got lucky
20. Scorpions – The zoo
21. Rush – The working man (can)
22. Metallica – wiskey in the jar
23. Ozzy Osbourn – Mr crowley
24. Zztop – La Grange