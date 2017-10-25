Fuzztone mania episode 29

Hello all well we made it through another weekend and another work week has begun. We had a rocken good time last Friday Here a just a few bands we listen too. Led zepplin,White snake,Girls school,Godsmack,Dokken,Ozzy Osbourn and a whole lot more….

Play List for 20/10/17

1. Led zepplin – Dancing days

2. Judas Priest – Braking the law

3. Red rider -wipping boy(can)

4. White snake – still of the night

5. Black sabbath – sweet leaf

6. Prism – mirror man(can)

7. Motor head – Iron horse

8. Girls school – Going under

9. Triumph – what’s another day of rock n roll(can)

10. Ac\Dc – Fire your guns

11. Judas priest – Hell bent for leather

12. Steppenwolf – Skullduggery (can)

13. Alice n chains – Them bones

14. W.a.s.p – I wanna be somebody

15. Brighton rock – Unleash the Rage (can)

16. Black sabbath – War pigs

17. Godsmack – Voodoo

18 . Helix – Dirty dog (can)

19. Dokken – Just got lucky

20. Scorpions – The zoo

21. Rush – The working man (can)

22. Metallica – wiskey in the jar

23. Ozzy Osbourn – Mr crowley

24. Zztop – La Grange