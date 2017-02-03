RFYL Episode: AdventureEP05



Need a reason to run? More music is thrown your way to enjoy! Classic sounds with a new twist, old favourites with more tracks, everything you could ever need in the RFYL Biome! What’s a Biome? Who cares! We explore the adventure of touring through songs provided by Kill Matilda, Tsunami Bomb, Like A Motorcycle and Sumo Cyco. Also, there’s some new news in those camps.

In this podcast as well, you can find out where to snag all these great tunes, as I will still mindlessly tout that you can scour Bandcamp like I do all day long!

Playlist:

Napalmpom – Show Me What You Make

Dead Sara [Official] – Blue Was The Beautiful You

JPNSGRLS – Trojan Horse

Rockyard – Peru

Dorothy – Whiskey Fever

Public Animal – Storm Song

Tsunami Bomb – Roundabout

Kill Matilda – Sanctuary

Like A Motorcycle – Southern States / High Hopes

Beneath the Grid Music – Stitched Up Heart – Catch Me When I Fall

Tequila Mockingbyrd – I Smell Rock n Roll

Sumo Cyco – Anti-Anthem