RFYL Episode: AdventureEP05

Need a reason to run? More music is thrown your way to enjoy! Classic sounds with a new twist, old favourites with more tracks, everything you could ever need in the RFYL Biome! What’s a Biome? Who cares! We explore the adventure of touring through songs provided by Kill Matilda, Tsunami Bomb, Like A Motorcycle and Sumo Cyco. Also, there’s some new news in those camps.
In this podcast as well, you can find out where to snag all these great tunes, as I will still mindlessly tout that you can scour Bandcamp like I do all day long!
Playlist:
Napalmpom – Show Me What You Make
Dead Sara [Official] – Blue Was The Beautiful You
JPNSGRLS – Trojan Horse
Rockyard – Peru
Dorothy – Whiskey Fever
Public Animal – Storm Song
Tsunami Bomb – Roundabout
Kill Matilda – Sanctuary
Like A Motorcycle – Southern States / High Hopes
Beneath the Grid Music – Stitched Up Heart – Catch Me When I Fall
Tequila Mockingbyrd – I Smell Rock n Roll
Sumo Cyco – Anti-Anthem