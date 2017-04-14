

IT’S ALIVE! OR AT LEAST LIVE!

We went live today, and the energy is here! Guest 1 joins me and I blast out some of the coolest tunes out these days as well as some of my favourites from years gone by. Enjoy the songs, pick up some albums, care about music and share your tunes with others.

Peace and love? Whatever. Love music!

RFYL Episode – BestFridayEP16

Playlist:

The Joy Formidable – It’s Started

Freeze the Atlantic – The People Are Revolting

The Standstills – Shotgun

The Wasteland Zombies – Zombie Nation

Die So Fluid – Bittersweet

Rockyard – Guilty One

Sumo Cyco – Free Yourself / Rally

Forget and Forgive – Unfair

Napalmpom – What Do You Want Me To Say

Orbital Express (Official) – Northern Lights

Sandveiss – Save Us All

We Hunt Buffalo – The Barrens