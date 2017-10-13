RFYL Episode – EverythingsFineEP41

Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Another episode of RFYL brought to you by the person who takes no breaks. It’s been a really, really long 4-day week which makes ABSOLUTELY NO SENSE. There you have it, though, and here’s a show to round you out and prepare the weekend. So, enjoy some new stuff, some old stuff, and overall, some great stuff.
Playlist:
Not Alright / Does It Feel Good – The Pack AD
This Changes Everything – Dead Sara [Official]
Survive – Bella Clava
Mene – Brand New
Peru – Rockyard
No Matter What They Say – The Dyadics
Barely Alive – This Is Our Design
Ash And Dust – Grim Dylan
Control – Chron Goblin
Agent Orange – Fit For Rivals
Free Yourself – Sumo Cyco
Cleanse The Bloodlines – Unleash The Archers
I’m going to go lay down now.
Make requests over at RunForYourLifeCHSR [at] gmail [dot] com !