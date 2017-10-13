RFYL Episode – EverythingsFineEP41

Another episode of RFYL brought to you by the person who takes no breaks. It’s been a really, really long 4-day week which makes ABSOLUTELY NO SENSE. There you have it, though, and here’s a show to round you out and prepare the weekend. So, enjoy some new stuff, some old stuff, and overall, some great stuff.

Playlist:

Not Alright / Does It Feel Good – The Pack AD

This Changes Everything – Dead Sara [Official]

Survive – Bella Clava

Mene – Brand New

Peru – Rockyard

No Matter What They Say – The Dyadics

Barely Alive – This Is Our Design

Ash And Dust – Grim Dylan

Control – Chron Goblin

Agent Orange – Fit For Rivals

Free Yourself – Sumo Cyco

Cleanse The Bloodlines – Unleash The Archers

I’m going to go lay down now.

Make requests over at RunForYourLifeCHSR [at] gmail [dot] com !