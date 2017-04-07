RFYL Episode – GoogleWhileITalkEP14

Podcast: Play in new window | Download
The second in the wave of backlogs. Airing March 31st, presumably I spend a lot of this episode cross-referencing the random crap I talk about on google becausae that’s the high quality kind of host I am.
More features from bands going back a few years, but also rediscovering releases that I should’ve been promoting a year ago! Sometimes things sneak by me. I’m not 100% omniscient. Just about a passing grade of 62%.
Playlist:
Napalmpom – What Do You Want Me To Say
JPNSGRLS – A Girl From A Different Dimension
Rockyard – The Impact
The Envy – Moth To The Flame
Diemonds – Never Wanna Die
Gygax – Draw Breath
Sumo Cyco – Brave / Brave 2
Diablo Strange – The Pagans
the black frame spectacle – Neverborn
Sleep Keepers – High Voltage
Stitched Up Heart – Catch Me When I Fall
Sandveiss – Save Us All