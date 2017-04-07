RFYL Episode – GoogleWhileITalkEP14

The second in the wave of backlogs. Airing March 31st, presumably I spend a lot of this episode cross-referencing the random crap I talk about on google becausae that’s the high quality kind of host I am.

More features from bands going back a few years, but also rediscovering releases that I should’ve been promoting a year ago! Sometimes things sneak by me. I’m not 100% omniscient. Just about a passing grade of 62%.

Playlist:

Napalmpom – What Do You Want Me To Say

JPNSGRLS – A Girl From A Different Dimension

Rockyard – The Impact

The Envy – Moth To The Flame

Diemonds – Never Wanna Die

Gygax – Draw Breath

Sumo Cyco – Brave / Brave 2

Diablo Strange – The Pagans

the black frame spectacle – Neverborn

Sleep Keepers – High Voltage

Stitched Up Heart – Catch Me When I Fall

Sandveiss – Save Us All