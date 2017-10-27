RFYL Episode – LanternSpiceEP43

Another Halloween is upon us! So, we bring you.. well, more of the great stuff out today. Sure, there’s a big burst of psychobilly and the songs are a bit darker than usual but everybody likes that! Also, we feature some of the strange, new things out there in the vast, wide world. So grab a friend, turn up that radio knob, download a podcast directly to your brain-pan and.. I clearly don’t know how this works.

Just enjoy the episode. If you have a track that I need to play, fire it off to me at RunForYourLifeCHSR [at] gmail [dot] com ! I will give it a spin and see how it goes, you never know! All the submissions I’ve received lately have been amazing.

Keep it up!

SPOOKY!

Playlist:

Rat Race – Brody Dalle

Dead Finger – Like A Motorcycle

Waste Not, Want Not – Bella Clava

Foreign Skies – The Dreadnoughts

Hell Is Full – Diemonds

Patient Zero – the black frame spectacle

Death At My Door / A.O.T.B.H. / Another Way Out – The Creepshow

The Last Rhino – Allout Helter

Kids of Calamity – Sumo Cyco

Fear The Fire – Orbital Express (Official)

Down On The Road – Electric Mountain

Earth And Ashes – Unleash The Archers