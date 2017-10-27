Home » Current Shows » Music Shows » Run For Your Life! » RFYL Episode – LanternSpiceEP43

RFYL Episode – LanternSpiceEP43

Run For Your Life! – the psychobilly rock show of zombie sharks

 

Another Halloween is upon us! So, we bring you.. well, more of the great stuff out today. Sure, there’s a big burst of psychobilly and the songs are a bit darker than usual but everybody likes that! Also, we feature some of the strange, new things out there in the vast, wide world. So grab a friend, turn up that radio knob, download a podcast directly to your brain-pan and.. I clearly don’t know how this works.

Just enjoy the episode. If you have a track that I need to play, fire it off to me at RunForYourLifeCHSR [at] gmail [dot] com ! I will give it a spin and see how it goes, you never know! All the submissions I’ve received lately have been amazing.

Keep it up!

SPOOKY!

Playlist:
Rat Race – Brody Dalle
Dead Finger – Like A Motorcycle
Waste Not, Want Not – Bella Clava
Foreign Skies – The Dreadnoughts
Hell Is Full – Diemonds
Patient Zero – the black frame spectacle
Death At My Door / A.O.T.B.H. / Another Way Out – The Creepshow
The Last Rhino – Allout Helter
Kids of Calamity – Sumo Cyco
Fear The Fire – Orbital Express (Official)
Down On The Road – Electric Mountain
Earth And Ashes – Unleash The Archers

