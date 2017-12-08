RFYL Episode – NoCarolsAllowedEP49

And so, we managed to stay afloat into yet another December. We close in on the full year of episodes as we reach 49, which can only mean one thing…

No holiday cheer here! Yep. Business as usual in the RFYL camp.

So, start speeding, or don’t, I’m not your boss. But enjoy! And fire off some requests for next week’s show as we keep everything more or less the same, bringing you great tracks, some new, some old, but mostly the unheard and unappreciated.

RunForYourLifeCHSR [at] gmail [dot] com !

Playlist:

Sticks & Stones – The Creepshow

Magnetoscope – Freeze the Atlantic

Kiss The Sky – Shawn Lee’s Ping Pong Orchestra

Great Escape – Like A Motorcycle

Sing For Your Supper / Turn The Record Over – The Last Gang

Ghost Bike – Napalmpom

Daughters of the Sun – The Dreadnoughts

Moth To The Flame – The Envy

This Time Around – Orbital Express (Official)

Shadow Guide – Unleash The Archers

Black Monolith – Parasol Caravan

The Mob Awaits – the black frame spectacle

Destiny – ProleteR