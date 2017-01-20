RFYL Episode: PretendingToCryEP03

Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: iTunes | Android | RSS
Welcome to a brand new episode of Run For Your Life, with plenty of RFYL Classics! Enjoy your drive home, speedy, apparently pasta-making music. Also, you can snag Fit For Rivals’ new album Freak Machine for 5 bucks on Amazon. You can also watch Hands Off Gretel’s new music video for “World Against She”.
There are some true gems in this playlist, so download the podcast, do something you need quick music for, and you’ll be set!
As always, send requests off to RunForYourLifeCHSR[at]gmail.com ! If you want an older episode posted up, just contact me with the episode date and I’ll see what I can do.
Playlist:
The Joy Formidable – It’s Started
Rockyard – Ghosts
Sleep Machine – Higher and Higher
The Pack AD – Los Angeles
Public Animal – In Gravity (Don’t Throw It Away)
Fit For Rivals – Freak Machine
Tsunami Bomb – Say It If You Mean It / Not Forever
Kilmore – Weight of the World
Like A Motorcycle – Into The Night
Beneath the Grid Music – Hands Off Gretel – World Against She
Diemonds – Over It
Thrones – Chains
Hellcat and the Prowl – Now I’ve Found You