RFYL Episode: PretendingToCryEP03



Welcome to a brand new episode of Run For Your Life, with plenty of RFYL Classics! Enjoy your drive home, speedy, apparently pasta-making music. Also, you can snag Fit For Rivals’ new album Freak Machine for 5 bucks on Amazon. You can also watch Hands Off Gretel’s new music video for “World Against She”.

There are some true gems in this playlist, so download the podcast, do something you need quick music for, and you’ll be set!

As always, send requests off to RunForYourLifeCHSR[at]gmail.com ! If you want an older episode posted up, just contact me with the episode date and I’ll see what I can do.

Playlist:

The Joy Formidable – It’s Started

Rockyard – Ghosts

Sleep Machine – Higher and Higher

The Pack AD – Los Angeles

Public Animal – In Gravity (Don’t Throw It Away)

Fit For Rivals – Freak Machine

Tsunami Bomb – Say It If You Mean It / Not Forever

Kilmore – Weight of the World

Like A Motorcycle – Into The Night

Beneath the Grid Music – Hands Off Gretel – World Against She

Diemonds – Over It

Thrones – Chains

Hellcat and the Prowl – Now I’ve Found You