RFYL Episode: TheBoyWhoCriedApathyEP18

Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: iTunes | Android | RSS
Collectors rejoice! Episode 18 is up for your listening pleasure. Gather round, everyone, and hear a tale told through song of how someone could be so busy with their life that they had no time to set up a podcast. Until now.
That was one atrocious sentence.
Grab this podcast, add it to your collection, and be a little less busy earnin’.
Jungle – Busy Earnin’
Freeze the Atlantic – Magnetoscope
Public Animal – Storm Song
The Joy Formidable – Blowing Fire
Die So Fluid – Bittersweet
Bloody Diamonds – Tough Love
Dorothy – Whiskey Fever
Like A Motorcycle – High Hopes
Tsunami Bomb – No One’s Looking
Sumo Cyco – The Broadcasters (Murdering By Radio)
Orbital Express (Official) – Focus
Unleash The Archers – Cleanse The Bloodlines
Parasol Caravan – Black Monolith
Gorillaz – Let Me Out (Mavis Staples & Pusha T)