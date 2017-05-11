Home » Current Shows » Music Shows » Run For Your Life! » RFYL Episode: TheBoyWhoCriedApathyEP18

RFYL Episode: TheBoyWhoCriedApathyEP18

Run For Your Life! – the psychobilly rock show of zombie sharks

Collectors rejoice! Episode 18 is up for your listening pleasure. Gather round, everyone, and hear a tale told through song of how someone could be so busy with their life that they had no time to set up a podcast. Until now.

That was one atrocious sentence.

Grab this podcast, add it to your collection, and be a little less busy earnin’.

Jungle – Busy Earnin’
Freeze the Atlantic – Magnetoscope
Public Animal – Storm Song
The Joy Formidable – Blowing Fire
Die So Fluid – Bittersweet
Bloody Diamonds – Tough Love
Dorothy – Whiskey Fever
Like A Motorcycle – High Hopes
Tsunami Bomb – No One’s Looking
Sumo Cyco – The Broadcasters (Murdering By Radio)
Orbital Express (Official) – Focus
Unleash The Archers – Cleanse The Bloodlines
Parasol Caravan – Black Monolith
Gorillaz – Let Me Out (Mavis Staples & Pusha T)

