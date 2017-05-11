RFYL Episode: TheBoyWhoCriedApathyEP18

Collectors rejoice! Episode 18 is up for your listening pleasure. Gather round, everyone, and hear a tale told through song of how someone could be so busy with their life that they had no time to set up a podcast. Until now.

That was one atrocious sentence.

Grab this podcast, add it to your collection, and be a little less busy earnin’.

Jungle – Busy Earnin’

Freeze the Atlantic – Magnetoscope

Public Animal – Storm Song

The Joy Formidable – Blowing Fire

Die So Fluid – Bittersweet

Bloody Diamonds – Tough Love

Dorothy – Whiskey Fever

Like A Motorcycle – High Hopes

Tsunami Bomb – No One’s Looking

Sumo Cyco – The Broadcasters (Murdering By Radio)

Orbital Express (Official) – Focus

Unleash The Archers – Cleanse The Bloodlines

Parasol Caravan – Black Monolith

Gorillaz – Let Me Out (Mavis Staples & Pusha T)